Piers Morgan turns his guns on 'embarrassing' Katie Price, claims she 'tried to get frisky' with Simon and him

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has called former glamour model Katie Price 'embarrassing' in open letter to her.

The former Good Morning Britain co-host, in his letter published by The Sun, claimed Katie tried to get frisky with Simon and him during Simon's 50th birthday party.



Piers wrote: "I remember you stumbling towards me at Simon Cowell’s 50th birthday party, where you’d morphed into full-on Jordan as the night wore on, and expressing your indignant rage that the birthday boy had just declined your offer of a risqué sexual gift.



"I remember bumping into you at the National TV Awards and asking if you were intoxicated. 'I'm not drunk yet,' you laughed, 'but I will be soon and when I am, watch out Morgan!' Then you explained exactly what you would do to me, which I'm afraid is not repeatable in a family newspaper!"

He adds the glamour model used to be his favourite celebrity, because of her honesty and candid nature - but says he is very concerned for her.



Finishing his point, he writes: "But right now, I’m finding it very hard to praise you for anything because everything you do and say these days smacks of someone who has jumped the shark from amusing entertainer to embarrassing train-wreck."