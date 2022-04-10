Simon Cowell admits sinking into depression post horrific bike crash

FileFootage

Simon Cowell recently admitted that he sank into a slight depression after experiencing a horrific E-bike crash with the thoughts of explaining the situation to his son Eric.



During his recent interview with The Sun, the music mogul talked about the difficult time in recovery at his house in Malibu, Florida.

“I considered therapy for the first time when I broke my back because I was very, very, very, low,” he told the outlet.

“I felt very depressed because I didn’t know how to explain it to Eric,” Cowell added.

“I couldn’t do all the things I wanted to with him. I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to walk again, to ever play football with him,” he continued.

“That was a low point. I was on a lot of painkillers but I got off them really quickly. I didn’t want to go down that road.

“But in the end, I decided against therapy as I had great doctors, Lauren was amazing, and Eric was incredible,” he shared.

“I’m still wearing a back brace which I have to wear when I go out on my bike, and there are pretty big screws in my back, and that’s for life.

“But I’m here, I’m alive. And I’m grateful,” shared the TV personality who has a collection of as many as 15 E-bikes that cost up to £20,000.