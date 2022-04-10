Call him Mr Peltz! Brooklyn Beckham to take over Nicola's last name after wedding

Brooklyn Beckham is planning to add wife Nicola Peltz surname to his moniker.
The duo, who tied the knot on April 9 in Miami, announced their engagement in 2020. It is now reported that the son of David and Victoria Beckham is ready to change his name to Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.
“Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her,” a source told The Sun.
Brooklyn has paid ode to Nicola with his love for tattoos. The 23-year-old has inked Nicola's eyes and a note from her on his back.
Not to forget, the love birds also wear each others gold plated wisdom tooth.
“My mom had my wisdom tooth from like five years ago, which is very bizarre, in her closet. So I did the same for him. He wears mine and I wear his,” Nicola shared in 2021.
