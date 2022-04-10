ISPR rejects BBC’s ‘baseless’ report on PM House events

Inter-Services Public Relations' logo. Photo: file

RAWALPINDI: Rejecting a report published by BBC Urdu on the events that took place at PM House hours before Imran Khan lost a no-confidence vote in Parliament, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the “fake news” seemed to be part of a disinformation campaign.

In a statement, the military’s media wing called the foreign publication’s reports "baseless and a pack of lies."

"The report published by British broadcasting agency today is baseless and a pack of lies. The propaganda report has not cited any credible, verified or relevant source," a brief statement by the ISPR said.

The military's media wing said that this report is a violation of basic journalism ethics and there is "no truth in the fake news."

"The report clearly seems a part of organised disinformation campaign," ISPR added.

It further stated that the matter is being raised with senior officials of the broadcasting corporation.

Imran Khan rejects reports claiming dismissal of COAS

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan, ahead of the vote of no-confidence against him on Saturday night, dismissed reports claiming that he had removed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Geo News had earlier reported, citing reliable sources.

Sources had told Geo News that Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, had said that he had no plans to make changes to the defence department.

“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” PM Imran had told journalists. "I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution," the PM was quoted as saying.