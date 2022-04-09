Kendall Jenner 'avoids' bringing Devin Booker around her siblings

Kendall Jenner is reportedly trying to keep her relationship with beau Devin Booker away from any drama by avoiding the NBA star’s interaction with her Kardashian-Jenner family.

Amidst the couple’s whirlwind romance, the supermodel recently skipped on attending The Kardashians premiere due to being ‘really sick.’

This came after OK! magazine reported that the 26-year-old has “avoided bringing him around her siblings because it usually means some sort of drama.”

The outlet also quoted its source, claiming that Kris Jenner “is piling on the pressure to make Devin part of the show, but Kendall’s made it clear that’s never going to happen.”

The model is reportedly very ‘protective’ of the pro-basketballer “and their relationship and doesn’t share much with her family because she doesn’t totally trust them not to talk about it,” the source continued.

“That irritates them to no end, but there’s not a whole lot that they can do about it,” added the insider.