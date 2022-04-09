 
Entertainment

Jaya Bachchan receives birthday love from son Abhishek, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor

By Web Desk
April 09, 2022
Jaya Bachchan received   lovely birthday wishes from her son Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and others as she turned 74 today.

Taking to Instagram, the Dasvi actor dropped a throwback picture of his mother as he wished her.

“Happy Birthday, Ma,” the actor wrote, “Love you.”

In the comment section, several celebrities extended their love to the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star.

Sharing the picture in her stories, Sonam Kapoor captioned it, “Happy Birthday Jaya Aunty..”

Katina Kaif also posted a picture on the photo sharing app to celebrate the actor – politician birthday.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the most loveliest Jaya Bachchan.”

The actor’s husband, Amitabh Bachchan, revealed on his blog that he also wished his wife via video call.

The Jhund actor wrote, "...past the midnight hour and the FT with wife to wish her birthday 9th April and to admire the modern technology that allows us the benefit of seeing and hearing in real-time..."