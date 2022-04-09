Rahul Bhatt confirms Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding: ‘It is happening’

Rahul Bhatt confirmed sister Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview.

In a conversation with The Times of India, half-brother to the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor expressed his excitement for the much awaited wedding of the lovebirds, revealing that he is invited to the ceremony.

Rahul told the news outlet, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies.”

“However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer,” he added with a laugh. “I will be the rakshak (protector) at the wedding.”

Rahul, son of Mahesh Bhatt with Kiran Bhatt, then talked about the 29-year-old actor, saying, “I am really happy to see what she has achieved at such a young age.”

“She has got a great body of work and she has found fame, fortune and real love, which is non-existent in today’s time.”

“She has been blessed with everything because of her choices, the Almighty, the blessings of her parents and good karma,” Rahul concluded. “At the right age, she is making the right choices.”

Earlier, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed the wedding venue and dates to ETimes. As per him, the mehndi ceremony of Alia will take place on 13th April whereas the couple will tie the knot on 14th April at RK House in Mumbai.