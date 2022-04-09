Kylie Jenner flaunts astonishing curves 2 months after giving birth: Photo

Kylie Jenner flaunts astonishing curves months after giving birth: Photo

Kylie Jenner is bouncing back from her postpartum blues.

The reality TV star, who gave birth on February 11, exuded shocking body transformation, sharing her sultry figure for the event.

such a special night celebrating the premiere of @kardashianshulu," Jenner later added photos on her Instagram.

Later on her Instagram Stories, Kylie slipped into her gym wear to show off toned abs for the camera.

"My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally," she captioned on the video.

Earlier, the 24-year-old confessed that she is struggling after welcoming son in February.

“It’s very hard,” she began before sharing that having two children has been tough on her.

“This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

In another clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder added: “It’s OK not to be OK“ before adding that she is proud of herself because she "made a whole human — a beautiful healthy boy.”