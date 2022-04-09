Jennifer Lopez confirms engagement with Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez is certainly off the market!

The exciting news has been confirmed by the 52-year-old herself in a short video on website On The JLo. In the clip, Jennifer is spotted admiring a green diamond ring.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez says in a voiceover. Sources close to the songstress confirm that the clip is an engagement announcement video.

Before the video dropped, the singer turned to her Facebook earlier in the evening to hint something “exciting and special” was coming up.

This is the second time JLo and Affleck have exchanged rings. In 2002, only after a few months of dating, the actor proposed. However, within a year, the duo called off their engagement because of 'excessive media attention'

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple said in a joint statement. “When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

The statement continued, “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.”

The announcement comes after JLo was spotted with a mysterious bling on Thursday.

For her day out, the singer donned a floral print and black sunglasses. She was joined by daughter Emme,14, for a round of furniture shopping in Los Angeles.