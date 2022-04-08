Amy Schumer denies stealing Oscars joke about Leonardo DiCaprio

Amy Schumer has stepped up to address the alleged claims of stealing joke about Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2022 Oscars.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the comedian, who hosted the 94th Annual Academy Awards, responded to claims that one of her jokes during the Oscars monologue was stolen from Twitter.

"OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter," Schumer said per Variety. "I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."

During the 2022 Oscars, Schumer, 40, made a joke about the Shutter Island actor saying, “Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet.”

“He will leave it in a better shape for his girlfriends,” she added. The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 47, is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.

Moreover, Amy shared that she recently did a lie-detector test with Vanity Fair that proved she was not a joke thief. "They asked me, thank God, 'Have you ever stolen a joke?' and I said no, and it was 'that's true.'"

She also said, "So, everybody just chill. It's crazy. I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal [expletive]."