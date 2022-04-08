Scott Disick steers clear of ex Kourtney Kardashian with new ladylove

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick reportedly tried to ignore running into the socialite amidst his appearance at The Kardashians premiere with new ladylove Rebecca Donaldson.

The 38-year-old walked down the red carpet at the Hulu event with a new fling after his former girlfriend ‘secretly’ married Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

However, as reported by The Sun, the reality TV star “appeared to steer clear of Kourtney - whom Scott dated on and off for a decade and has three kids with.”

Meanwhile, fans were also quick to notice that Disick seemed to have been struggling with a ‘deep sadness’.

Taking to Reddit, a user wrote, “I don’t want to speculate, but something looks really wrong about him. A deep sadness and inner turmoil. Idk.”

“He looks miserable," and another fan agreed while a third expressed, "He looks dead inside,” the outlet reported.

The Blink-180 drummer married Kardashian at a chapel with a handful of friends present at the occasion, held at 2 a.m.