Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline part ways after 11 years of marriage-spills source

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have reportedly ended their relationship after 11 years of marriage.



“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, claiming the duo “officially” separated in November 2020. “They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation.”



The insider notes that the split was a “mutual decision” between the estranged couple, who tied the knot at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in 2011.

“Being married for 11 years, together for 14, changes a lot of things. They really just grew apart and wanted different things,” the source says, adding, “There’s nothing juicy about why they split.”

The 43-year-old comedian sees his estranged wife, 33, “almost every day still” when Thompson is in town and the duo often “go to dinners just the two of them,” per the insider.

While neither Thompson nor Evangeline have “officially filed for divorce” as of now, the source tells Us, “It can happen soon.”