Prince Charles ‘nervous’ over Camilla’s reception after forbidden romance

Prince Charles was supposedly ‘nervous’ and ‘conscious’ of how the public would view Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, when the pair first went official with their otherwise forbidden romance.

According to The Daily Star, body language expert Darren Stanton studied Prince Charles and Camilla’s behaviour the years as the couple gets ready to clock 17 years of wedded bliss on April 9.

Citing his analysis, Stanton claimed that in the early years of finally going public with their romance, Prince Charles and Camilly almost ‘never’ exercised in public displays of affection, and that despite this, there was a ‘notable difference’ between how Charles behaved with Diana.

Stanton said: “When pictured with Camilla, Charles is totally relaxed and completely congruent with his non-verbal communication… However, for a long time Charles was conscious of how the public would receive Camilla.”

“Charles would show signs of nervousness during early public engagements with the two of them… putting his hand inside his jacket or playing with his cufflinks - gestures we tend not to see from him today," he added.

Stanton even believes that Charles ‘smiles’ at the start of his romance with Camilla “were arguably not genuine either in the beginning and were used to mask his anxiety and his true emotion.”

A smile is one of the most faked emotions we can adopt and is a tell-tale sign of feeling uncomfortable in a certain situation," he said.

Prince Charles and Camilla had a long love affair, even as he was married to Princess Diana. The couple finally tied the knot in 2005 after decades of romance and the death of Diana.