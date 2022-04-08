Drew Barrymore dancing to a Bollywood song with Lilly Singh goes viral: Watch

Lilly Singh recently danced alongside none other than Drew Barrymore

Taking to Instagram, Lilly shared a glimpse of what went down behind-the-scenes at The Drew Barrymore Show with her 11.2 million followers.

In the video, Lilly was seen grooving on the popular Akshay Kumar song Churake Dil Mera from the Bollywood film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Despite being a non-Hindi, Drew melted the hearts of netizens as she also shook a leg to the song alongside Lilly.





Lilly captioned the post: “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart. Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen."

She added: "I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today."

Lilly also shared how she became friends with the Hollywood starlet, writing: "Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, but this was our first time meeting in person."

She described the meeting as "magical and real".

The post garnered admiration from several celebrities including Karan Johar, Frieda Pinto and Akshay Kumar amongst others.