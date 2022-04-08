 
Friday April 08, 2022
Britney Spears leaves fans in fits over funny story time about her clumsy dog: ‘One of those moments’

Britney Spears tickles some ribs with a hilarious incident and account of events involving a glass door

By Web Desk
April 08, 2022
Britney Spears has just tickled major ribs on social media by reiterating a funny incident that happened both, with her dog and her, and it involves a nearly invisible glass door.

The singer began her recounting of events on Instagram in her latest post.

The post included a photograph of Sam Aghari and a caption that read, “It’s kinda stupid … talk about stupid me and my dog walked into the glass doors looking at the beach …”

“I laughed so loud at him then the next day I did the same thing … just one of those moments !!!!” the singer went on to say.

Before concluding she also poked fun at her own self with a little rebuttal adding, “Why did I just walk into a window ??? It’s ok cause everything is clear here … goggles in the water … and the ocean !!!!”