Kourtney Kardashian defends wedding to Travis Barker: 'It's not called fake married'

Kourtney Kardashian argued with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to defend her secret wedding to Travis Barker in Las Vegas.

During her appearance on the famed show on Wednesday, the 42-year-old clapped back at the presenter when he talked about the couple having quietly tied the know in a chapel on Sunday sans a marriage license.

"I think you're the Kardashian of the week this week because you went ahead and got fake married," Kimmel said. "But we didn't know it was fake married."

"Well, it's not called fake married," Kardashian cut in. However, Kimmel insisted, "It is called that."

The Kardashians star explained, "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

"I'm like, 'Are you guys lying?' It was 2 am and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock," she recalled. To this, Kimmel clarified, "So you wanted to get married for real but were unable to get married for real."

Insisting on the authenticity of her marriage with Blink-182 drummer, the socialite replied, "We just did it anyway, it's what's in the heart."