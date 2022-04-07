Jennifer Aniston wishes birthday to 'Friends’ co-star Paul Rudd

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston celebrated birthday of her Friends’ co-star Paul Rudd as he turned 53 with some adorable visuals.

The Murder Mystery actor took to her Instagram to post a birthday wish for Rudd as she shared a throwback video and pictures with the Ant-Man actor.

The 53-year-old actor shared a clip from the 2008 comedy Role Models as she captioned it, “Happy Birthday to this guy!

In the next story, Aniston dropped an adorable throwback picture of her and Rudd from their romantic comedy drama The Object of My Affection.

She gushed over the birthday boy as she wrote, “I LOVE YOU!”

Aniston then shared with her 40 million followers a picture from a magazine shoot of her and Rudd with heart eyes and partying emoticons.



