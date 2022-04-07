 
close
Thursday April 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston wishes birthday to 'Friends’ co-star Paul Rudd

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Paul Rudd’s 53rd birthday with throwback pictures

By Web Desk
April 07, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston celebrated birthday  of her Friends’ co-star Paul Rudd as he turned 53   with some adorable  visuals.

The Murder Mystery actor took to her Instagram to post a birthday wish for Rudd as she shared a throwback video and pictures with the Ant-Man actor.

The 53-year-old actor shared a clip from the 2008 comedy Role Models as she captioned it, “Happy Birthday to this guy!

Jennifer Aniston wishes birthday to Friends’ co-star Paul Rudd

In the next story, Aniston dropped an adorable throwback picture of her and Rudd from their romantic comedy drama The Object of My Affection.

She gushed over the birthday boy as she wrote, “I LOVE YOU!”

Jennifer Aniston wishes birthday to Friends’ co-star Paul Rudd

Aniston then shared with her 40 million followers a picture from a magazine shoot of her and Rudd with heart eyes and partying emoticons. 

Jennifer Aniston wishes birthday to Friends’ co-star Paul Rudd