Kendall Jenner reacts to The Weeknd replacing Kanye West at Coachella 2022

American rapper Kanye West has been replaced as a headliner at the upcoming Coachella Music and Arts Festival, scheduled to go on floors next week, organizers confirmed.

The rapper has been replaced by Canadian singer The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. The news comes out ten days before the festival hits the floor.

Many artists have expressed their thoughts over the recent announcement and model and businesswoman Kendall Jenner has also reacted to the news.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 818 Tequila owner, 26, gave a subtle reaction to the news regarding her ex-brother-in-law, West, being replaced for Coachella 2022.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dropped a praying-hands emoticon on the Take My Breath singer’s Instagram post, which featured Coachella’s updated lineup.

Take a look.

Although Jenner’s comment is an expression of admiration towards The Weeknd, several fans have interpreted it as a blow to West, who has recently launched multiple public assaults on her sister Kim Kardashian, their family, and Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson.