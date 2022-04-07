The Crown makers look for young Prince William, Harry and Kate Middleton for season 6

The Crown makers are looking for young actors to play Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton for its sixth season.

As per The Sun, the Netflix original bosses are looking for a 'stunning' actress to play the Duchess back in her college days, when she first met Prince William.

A TV insider said: “Having the Duchess of Cambridge starring is an easy win for The Crown, as the creators know it will get more people watching.

“Particularly as it will show her relationship with William just as their romance starts to blossom when they were both students.

“But since she’s not necessarily a crucial part of the storyline, Kate’s presence is essentially a bonus, they’ll only cast someone if they can find the right candidate.”

The hunt comes after the show bosses put out a search for actors who could play William between the ages of 16 and 21, and Harry, 16 and 20.

“Looking for a strong physical resemblance," their requisition read.

The final season of the Crown will start filming in August. The show will detail the period from 1997 into the early 2000s.