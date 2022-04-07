Prince Harry gets visible silence after awkward question from Invictus Games players

Prince Harry experienced social awkwardness from UK team ahead of Invictus Games.

Over video chat from America, the Duke of Sussex cheered and uplifted the team for the event in Hague, the Netherlands. Harry will be joining the group next week.

Prince Harry told captain Rachel Williamson: "So far it seems like you are doing well, but the fact that they are all sitting down..." - to which she chuckled.

And he went on asking: "Are you excited? Are you nervous?"

Ms Williamson admitted that she was a mixture of nervous and excited.

Prince Harry then went to ask the very quiet team: "Is everyone excited or are people nervous?"



In a confusion about how to react to the question, Harry was responded with awkward silence before the team started cheering.

"The silence says it all..." Harry quipped.

In another question, Harry asked: "Is my PTI from Sandhurst in here somewhere?

The crowd pointed at her. "There she is! I can't believe after 15 years our paths are crossing again. You used to shout at me so much!" said the Prince.

"You needed it!" she chimed in.

"I needed it. Yeah, cool. That’s also fair enough," said Harry, playing it cool.