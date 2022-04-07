Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz guess who will 'cry' at the wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are all set to say 'I do' in Miami.



The couple, that announced engagement in 2020, is sitting in with Vogue ahead of the big day for a round of fun games.

While playing Mr and Mrs, Brooklyn and Nicola were asked who amongst them is more likely to cry at the altar.

"Who is more likely to cry on the wedding day?" the question asked.

"I'm sensitive," Brooklyn admitted after both the to-be husband and wife raised their placards to Mr.

Another question asked the couple: "What part of the wedding is Brooklyn most nervous about?"

Brooklyn confessed that he is nervous about his speech, Nicola, on the contrary, was terrified of the first dance.

"I'm great at dancing, I'm not worried about that!" he bragged.

"I am terrified for the first dance. I can't dance," Nicola laughed.