Prince Charles, Camilla’s alleged son slams royals with ‘undeniable proof’ of paternity

File Footage

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s alleged love child, Simon Dorante-Day, hits royals with a major bombshell following the discovery of ‘undeniable proof’ of his paternity.



The ‘proof’ includes photos from his younger days which have been posted to Facebook. Alongside the pictures was also a caption that reads, "The courts consider physical similarities and genetic traits when looking at paternity cases, especially when DNA tests are not readily available."

He even spoke to 7News about the findings and assured the public, "Of course, I have a lot more proof than just photographs to back up my claims - and all of my research is checkable and readily accessible."

For those unversed, Mr Dorante-Day has been fighting to get Prince Charles and Camilla to submit to a paternity test since 2018 and assures he “wont rest” until he gets answers.

To make matters worse, given that he is older than Prince Charles’ oldest son Prince William, if the paternity issue gets proven, Mr Dorante-Day could lay claim to the British throne.

He referenced his initial case during the chat and added, “My first court case was in 2018 and my legal battles continue to this day. I want to do this the right way so that my family and I can finally get the answers we deserve.”

Mr Dorante-Day is an adoptee born on April 5 1966 and found his forever home at eight months old.

His adoptive grandparents once worked for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and were told, oftentimes that he was the son of Prince Charles and Camilla.

For reference, the couple is said to have begun their relationship a year before he was born.

He further alleges that during the nine months prior to his birth, Camilla seemed absent from the British social scene, whereas Prince Charles was sent away on a trip to Australia at the same time.

He concluded by referencing the inconsistencies within his birth certificate and attributed that to be proof of his royal birth.