Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's latest move may anger Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who feels at peace with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, apparently teased her ex-husband Kanye West as she introduced the comedian with her and the rapper's daughter North.

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian, who is enjoying new romantic journey with the reality star, spent time with North West, Kanye West and Kardashian's oldest child.

Pete Davidson was reportedly avoiding to meet Kim Kardashian‘s children out of respect for Kanye as the rapper is very serious about his children, and he has publicly slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over previous videos of their daughter.

Pete Davidson, who has become more than familiar with Kim’s family including her mom and sisters, was afraid of the rapper's possible reaction that's why he was staying away from Kim's kids. But, now situation seems to be changed as Kardashian finally introduced Pete to her daughter.

This is the first time Davidson has been photographed with one of Kardashian's children. It's definitely a big moment for the lovebirds who want to strengthen their relationship.

Meanwhile, concerns have grown for Kardashian's ex, West, who has been flying under the radar since being banned from Instagram last month. The rapper has not responded to the video of his sweet daughter with Pete Davidson.

In the video, obtained by a media outlet, the 28-year-old can be seen having some fun with North. The two were reportedly hanging out in Scott Disick's neighborhood and Davidson and North, 8, are seen driving around in a pink electric car.

Video of Pete's hangout with North comes just days after "The King of Staten Island" actor introduced Kardashian to his grandparents while the pair were in his native New York.

There are reports that Kanye has decided not to make any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better for the sake of the kids.