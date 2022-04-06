Prince Charles willing to 'forgive' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'Has a very soft heart'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could resolve rift with the royal family during Prince Charles kingship.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield believes Meghan and Harry could return to UK as part-time royals because of the Prince of Wales.

She told Express.co.uk: “I think that Prince Charles has a very soft heart and I think he’s desperately in love with Prince Harry — he loves Prince Harry.

“He doesn’t like his actions but Prince Harry is his DNA and he does hurt when they’re not talking, he does hurt when things aren’t on the right path and I think he’s anxious to start the healing process.”

“I think that Prince Charles is very forgiving.”

Ms Schofield then went on to compare the Sussexes with Queen's youngest son Prince Edward and wife Sophie, who found a mid-ground between private lives and royal duties.

“I think that Sophie and Edward are a great example of forgiveness within the Royal Family because they attempted what Harry and Meghan are attempting now.

“They attempted to half-in half-out – Sophie wanted to continue with her PR firm and Edward wanted to be a producer, he wanted to produce content – and when they kind of got in trouble for mixing that royal element in with their day-to-day monetised businesses, and they were humiliated – the Royal Family allowed them to come back in.

The commentator believes Harry will not be able to stay away from his blood. “Forgiveness is possible — this family’s very forgiving.”

She added: "I don’t think that is out of the question."

However, she noted that it might not happen “at first because I think they’ve not only infuriated and hurt the Royal Family, but the worst part is they’ve infuriated the public – they’ve hurt the public with some of their actions.”