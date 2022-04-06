Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s decision to snub Queen ‘a slap in the face’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for snubbing Prince Philip’s memorial service accused of being ‘a slap in the face’ of Queen Elizabeth.
Meghan’s father Thomas Markle issued this accusation on his podcast Remarkable Friends, with celebrity photographer Karl Larsen.
He was quoted saying, “Attending and giving respect and God’s grace to Prince Philip for a lifetime of service was very important to the Queen.”
“For them to not show up was like a slap in the face to the Queen, and unforgivable. The British people won’t forgive them for that.”
Before concluding he added, “Otherwise it was a good service, it went along very well, and well deserved for that man.”
