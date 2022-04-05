Pete Davidson avoids meeting Kim Kardashian's kids over fears of Kanye West's reaction

Pete Davidson - who took his relationship with Kim Kardashian to another level after introducing her to his grandparents - has not met her ladylove's children yet, according to reports.

The 28-year-old comedian might be willing to spend time with Kim's four children but he reportedly avoid doing so for a reason.

The comedian Pete has still not met Kim Kardashian‘s children. It’s “out of respect for Kanye,” according to TMZ.

Kanye West is very serious about his kids and has publicly slammed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over videos of their daughter. Pete Davidson is apparently aware of the rapper's possible reaction that's why he's avoiding meeting the kids even though he wants to spend time with them.

The SNL comedian has become more than familiar with Kim’s family — including her mom and sisters. The comedian has also been openly accepted by Kardashian's closest circle of friends, who have all wished the best for the two and believe that he’s a great guy and a good addition to Kim’s life.



Kim has also met lots of Pete‘s family members. The comedian has still not met Kardashian’s kids, out of respect for Kanye, so it will be interesting to see if that changes down the line.

Kim and Kanye are proud parents of 8-year-old North West, 6-year-old Saint West, 4-year-old daughter Chicago West and 2-year-old son Psalm West.

When Pete Davidson meets Kim Kardashian's children it would definitely be the big moment for the lovebirds who want to strengthen their relationship.