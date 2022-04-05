Will Smith lands in top 5 celeb list with 'fakest smile' after Oscars slap

Will Smith has landed in the top five celebrity list who have the fakest smiles according to a poll after the Kind Richard actor created a massive buzz with the Oscars 2022 smackdown.

According to The Sun, Smith has been chosen as one of the A-listers who are accused of 'putting it on' when they step on the red carpet.

Smith landed in the top fifth spot with eight per cent of votes while Poker Face singer Lady Gady topped the list with 27 per cent of total votes.

Moreover, Kidman garnered 15 per cent of votes for having the fakest smile, following Kristen Stewart with 14 per cent of votes.

On the contrary, Olivia Colman - a Brit movie star, was chosen for her most sincere smile on the list.