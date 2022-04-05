Whoopi Goldberg says Will Smith career 'will be fine' after Oscars SLAP

Whoopi Goldberg declares Oscars altercation will not impact Will Smith image in the longrun.

Speaking on her show The View, Goldberg gave her two cents about Grammys honouring Kanye West and drew comparisons of the ode with the much controversial Oscars slap.

"Some people found that controversial, but the show didn't have anything like last week's controversy, which is fine," Goldberg said. "Also some of Will Smith's future projects are in question. The question is, does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does. ... He'll be fine, he'll be back. No worries."

West, who had earlier made headlines for cyberbullying ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, received two awards for album Donda at this year's Grammys.

The 66-year-old earlier admitted that Oscars bosses made the right decisions in not removing Smith from the show.

"This is not the first time craziness has happened onstage, but this is the first time we've seen anybody assault anybody onstage," she said last week.

The comments come after Will smacked comedian Chris Rock across the face for poking fun at wife Jada Pinkett Smith medical condition, Alopecia.

"Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" he said.

On Monday evening, Smith, however, apologised for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued, which was the first time the Oscar winner directly apologized to the man he hit. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."