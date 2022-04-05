Ranbir Kapoor to throw 'impromptu' bachelor's party for his Bollywood pals: See Guest List

Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up to host a bachelor’s party ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are making headlines these days due to their wedding that is speculated to happen in mid-April. It is reported that the couple will exchange their vows in a close-knit affair.



Recently, according to the latest report in India Today, a source close to Kapoor’s clan revealed that the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor is all set to host a grand bachelor’s party for his friends from tinsel town.

An insider has also shared details regarding guests invited to the party.

Reportedly, the 39-year-old guest list comprises his closest friends including Arjun Kapoor, Aditiya Roy Kapur and Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji.

“The actor is planning a bachelor’s party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," the source stated.

As per Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Alia have decided to get married in Kapoor’s ancestral home, which is the RK House.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie.

The diva on the other hand is going to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot. Moreover, the actress will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.