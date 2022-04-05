SZA says she was ‘not missing’ Grammy Awards for her broken ankle

Solána Imani Rowe, professionally known as SZA, disclosed that she got her ankle broken while rolling out of bed before the award ceremony but she still appeared for the Grammy Awards 2022.
The Hit Different singer was on clutches when she received her award for Best Pop Duo for Kiss Me More with Doja Cat and later she was spotted on a wheelchair.
In an interview after the Grammys, the singer talked about her broken ankle, saying, “It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this.”
“Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy,” she added.
Taking to her Instagram stories, she dropped a video of her ankle getting wrapped up by a doctor on Monday.
The 32-year-old captioned it, “Lmao it’s confirmed broken... I thought it was just sprained [crying emoji] I was NOT missing that carpet.”
She then shared a photo of her X ray as she wrote beside it, “Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING”
