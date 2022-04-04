Kanye West pulls out of Coachella festival: report

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly pulled out of his scheduled appearance at the Coachella festival.



The 44-year-old rapper West had been scheduled to play the closing night of the two-weekend festival, which runs April 15-17 and April 22-24.

The reason for Kanye's cancelation was not immediately clear, although a source told Variety that he had not rehearsed or prepared for the appearance.



West has not addressed the claims publicly, while Coachella bosses have not made any announcements over whether he will be performing.

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West played a full set, accompanied by Drake, at the Los Angeles Coliseum in December, Coachella is North America’s largest music festival and by necessity runs a very tight operation.



It was recently reported that the Grammy-winner is ‘seeking help’ following his bitter split from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Swedish House Mafia and Carly Rae Jepson are among the other names on the star-studded line-up.