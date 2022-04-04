Kim Kardashian stops by Pete Davidson's grandparents amid trip to New York

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continued to make their romance official as the Skims founder reportedly met Saturday Night Live star's grandparents amidst her trip to New York.
According to TMZ, a few sources have spilt the beans on the couple's growing relationship while revealing that the 41-year-old reality TV star accompanied Davidson on his film set.
"We’re told Pete was there working on a movie — so Kim came to check things out — and the production happened to be close to Pete’s grandparents’ home on Staten Island," the publication reported.
To go by the reports of the outlet, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stopped by Davidson's family "to spend some time" with them.
"Kim got to officially meet his grandparents," the outlet shared.
Meanwhile, the comedian has become more than familiar with his ladylove's family - Kris Jenner and sisters, as well as the closet circle of friends who think Davidson's a great guy.
