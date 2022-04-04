Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to feature ‘most expensive’ stunts

Tom Cruise is reportedly planning on to pull off the most expensive and biggest stunts in the upcoming, eighth installment of his hit franchise Mission: Impossible.

Reports are making rounds that the upcoming installment of the action franchise, which is reportedly the final installment, will feature the biggest stunts in his entire film series.

As per The Sun reported, the Top Gun actor has reportedly hired three bi-planes for MI:8. A source said, “Tom doesn’t do anything by halves and just like Mission: Impossible seven, the eighth film is going to be absolutely huge. No expense has been spared for this production.

“The action on the production is only just getting started and Tom is going to be working on some of the franchise’s biggest and most expensive stunts to date,” an insider revealed.

Another source told the outlet that, “he has hired three bi-planes for stunts he was rehearsing in the UK last year. Tom learned to fly the planes, and now he’ll put all that into practice.”

Mission Impossible 7 will hit the theatres in July 2023, while the eighth installment will premiere in June 2024.