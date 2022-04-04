Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber exude couple goals at red carpet

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber raised the temperature at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The couple could not keep their hands off each other as they made their way down the red carpet at the prestigious event.
The Deserve You singer donned an oversized grey Balenciaga blazer and pants with a white tank top. Justin completed his look with a pink beanie and a black shades.
On the other hand, the model opted for a white strapless Saint Laurent gown which she complimented with a diamond necklace. Hailey had her hair tied in a loose braid.
The duo was packed on PDA as they made their joint appearance after Met Gala in 2021.
Taking to Instagram stories, Hailey dropped a picture featuring the couple while they embraced each other.
She captioned the photo, “So proud of you and the justice album. What an incredible year it’s been! So much to celebrate.”
Addison Rae attended Grammy Awards 2022 with her boyfriend Omer Fedi on Sunday, April 3
Kanye West was barred from performing at the 64th annyal awards
Elon Musk will be holding an event at 'Tesla' Austin Giga factory
‘Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos,’ said Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at 2022 Grammys
The Weeknd took to Twitter to share his plans with fans
Pete Davidson has built up a stronger friendship with Scott Disick after dating Kim Kardashian