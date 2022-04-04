Machine Gun Kelly reveals ‘disastrous date’ with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

File Footage

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he and fiance Megan Fox once went on a double date with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and while many might think that they had a great time, the night was actually ‘disastrous’!

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show where he shared a hilarious anecdote about how the two couples’ date night went horribly wrong after he suggested a movie that turned out to be less than great.

According to MGK’s recollection: “I actually have a big regret... We rented out a theatre, me, Meg, Kim and Pete went to see a movie. And I was vouching for this movie so hard, I was like, 'It's gonna be the best movie you've ever seen.'”

However, just 10 minutes in to the movie, it dawned on all four of them how horribly wrong the night was!

“Do you ever just have that moment where you're like, 'We shouldn't be here?' We were all laughing... I get very kiddish sometimes when I'm excited,” shared MGK.



