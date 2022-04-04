Doja Cat almost misses Grammy win for THIS reason

FileFootage

Doja Cat left audience at Grammys 2022 in splits when she almost missed her major win due to bathroom break.



The 64th Annual Grammy Awards staged on Sunday, April 3, turned out to be the biggest night for the Woman singer.

The 26-year-old singer and SZA won the prestigious award in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their much-loved single Kiss Me More.

However, when Avril Lavigne announced the winners, only the Good Days singer was spotted on the stage.

Before it was too late, Doja Cat sprinted to the stage, "I’ve never taken such a fast (expletive)in my whole life," she said before giving the microphone to her collaborator asking her to “to say something, give them something."

"I am glad you made it back in time,” the 32-year-old singer joked after she expressed gratitude towards her family and God during her award acceptance speech.

“Thank you, everybody,” Doja Cat said. “I really appreciate it. Thank you to everybody. My friends, my family, my team. I wouldn’t be here without you.."

She also gushed over SZA adding, "..and I wouldn’t be here without my fans and you know what SZA you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent. Be safe, take care."