Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker hold gender reveal party amid pregnancy rumours?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have triggered massive buzz on social media as fans think the couple held a gender reveal party amidst pregnancy rumours.

The speculations surfaced after Barker's teenage daughter Alabama went live on TikTok this Sunday as she filmed a festive event seemingly in Hawaii with pink and blue decorations.

The 16-year-old's video unveiled a beach-themed party that featured traditional dance and a d gorgeous floral set-up.

Reacting to the video, fans took to Reddit when one fan wrote, "Potential Kravis gender reveal?"

According to The Sun, netizens also spotted Kim Kardashian's daughter North with her hair tried in a pink braid while Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope's hair was tied in blue. ones.

"I just saw Alabamas video. I thought the same. She points the camera to a backdrop set up that’s pink and blue and says 'anyways.' That's what made me sus," another user noted.

Recently, the couple attended Oscars 2022 when fans pointed out that The Kardashians star hinted at a baby-on-the-way by revealing her baby bump in a tight black dress.