 
close
Monday April 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022

Best looks from the red carpet of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022

By Web Desk
April 04, 2022
Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022
Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022

Celebrities   looked glamourous with their captivating presence   at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022.

From Lady Gaga to Billie Eilish, stars dazzled in gorgeous outfits as they walked down the red carpet to celebrate music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The stars left the onlookers awestruck with their stunning appearances while posing for the photographers at the prestigious event.

Take a look at celebrities who stole the show at the Grammys today with their on-point looks:

Lady Gaga:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Billie Eilish:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022


Dua Lipa:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Hailey Bieber:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Cynthia Erivo:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Tiffany Haddish:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Snoh Aalegra:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Olivia Rodrigo:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Doja Cat:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Chrissy Teigen:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



St. Vincent:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Megan Thee Stallion:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Lil Nas X:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



SZA:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022



Halsey:

Billie Eilish to Lady Gaga: Celebs who stunned at the red carpet of Grammy Awards 2022