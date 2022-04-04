Prince Andrew gunning for ‘full restoration of titles’: ‘Doesn’t understand public’

Experts speculate Prince Andrew ‘has no idea of public outcry’ and fails to accept stripping of titles amid dissatisfaction.

This revelation has been made by sources close to The Sun and according to their findings, Prince Andrew “doesn’t seem to understand” what’s happening and has already ‘decided’ to accompany the Queen at the Epsom Derby.

According to the insider, “He was meant to stay invisible during the Platinum Jubilee so there is no way he will be at events like Trooping the Colour.”

“But the Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at.”

Before concluding the source also went on to say that 62-year-old, “He just doesn’t seem to understand the public outcry.”