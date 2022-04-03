Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel swap late-night shows for April Fools’ day

Popular late-night television hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel surprised fans as they swapped talk shows for April Fools’ Day.

On Friday, the hosts, who switched the networks as Fallon took over the desk at Jimmy Kimmel Live! On ABC while Kimmel hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, in an elaborate April Fools’ special gig.

Out "It's Freaky Friday tonight!" Kimmel said in his monologue on The Tonight Show, while Fallon quipped, "As far as surprises you've seen on ABC this week, this one's a distant second."

Later on the episode, the pair discussed the prank over video chat, Kimmel and Fallon revealed that they originally wanted to pull off the epic switch for April Fools’ Day 2020, but couldn’t due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is wild, but it’s been an amazing experience. I love that we did this. I can’t believe we pulled it off,” Fallon told Kimmel before the pair continued to host the other’s show.

Fallon continued the show with guest celebrity Justin Timberlake, who appeared as his guest and spray painted “I Matt Damon” on Kimmel’s desk.

Meanwhile, New York, Kimmel invited Hugh Jackman to play ‘Tonight Show’ game, “Box of Lies.” He also welcomed comedian Bridget Everett.

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed as the musical guest on both shows.