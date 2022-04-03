Kim Kardashian flaunts chic lawyer vibes in latest Instagram pics

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been all over the headlines for her blossoming romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

However, the supermodel has, once again, taken the internet by storm with her latest sartorial statement.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, dropped her gorgeous snaps and her courtroom-inspired styling left fans in awe.

The fashion mogul channeled the lawyer vibes with an ace as she rocked a chic oversized black Prada suit and a pair of bizarre blue gloves.

Flaunting the professional look, Kim wore her dark tresses with a sharp part in the middle and slicked back to perfection. She finished her look with a large pair of sunglasses, and nude makeup

Sharing the stunning photos with her 297M Instagram followers, the businesswoman also tagged Prada's co-creative director Raf Simmons in her post. She captioned the post as, 'Raf.'

Meanwhile, Kim, alongside her Kardashian-Jenner clan, will be seen in the upcoming Hulu TV show, The Kardashians, which is set to release on April 14.