Rihanna adorns her growing baby bump with chic scarlet minidress and faux-fur

Rihanna - who is expecting her first child with beau A$AP Rocky - showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed dinner with friends in Los Angeles on Saturday.



The 34-year-old music sensation and business mogul looked stunning as she rocked a chic scarlet minidress with faux-fur trim as she enjoyed dinner with friends.

Rihanna turned heads in the skimpy mini-dress with a pistachio feather trim as she made her way into the swanky Giorgio Baldi restaurant, showing off the singers fantastically toned legs.

Grammy Award winner held a matching feather clutch along with pointed pistachio heels. Opting for a glamorous palette of make-up for the evening Rihanna chose a glittery complexion with a pop of colour in a cherry red lip.

The talented singer's glossy raven hair fell down past past her shoulders in a relaxed wave, two silver hair clips holding it back from her gorgeous face. Rihanna accessorised the unique look with a large emerald cocktail ring on each hand.