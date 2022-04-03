Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sign astonishing prenup before $3M wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have signed pre-nuptial agreement!

Ahead of the wedding day on April 9, the pair are fulfilling all the legal implications that lead up to their marriage in Miami, Florida.

The Mail on Sunday reports: “Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz.

“The £380 million fortune of Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson.

“News of the prenup comes as preparations for Saturday's £3 million ceremony and party at the Peltz family mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, gather pace.”

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged a year after the pair started dating in 2019.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world," said Brooklyn in his announcement post.

Some important guests on the list include Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria, Madonna’s son Rocco Richie, and the Spice Girls. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also rumoured to arrive at the wedding.

David's former football friends, Phil Nevill and Tom Brady are expected to mark their presence.