Queen to lose Caribean’s Head of State title due to Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s speech on slavery may cause Queen Elizabeth to lose her title as Bahamas’ Head of State.



This fear has been highlighted by Royally US, presenters Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi.

Christina started off the conversation and admitted, “I think that is what needs to happen, royal tours need to change. It can't be the same as it was 50 years ago.”

“People are different, mindsets are different, perspectives are different so we have to keep up with our times,” she added.

She also added how Prince William’s statement about how “his eyes were open to what the people were hearing,” means “He [Prince William] is saying do what's best for your country, I will be here as your friend, not as your leader.”

This fear comes shortly after the Bahamas National Reparations Committee (BNRC) released a statement reading, “We stand united in rejecting the so-called charm offensive tour of the Caribbean undertaken by William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which is in sharp opposition to the needs and aspirations of indigenous peoples and people of African descent in the Caribbean.”

“Going forward, we will stand stronger, united in our call for reparatory justice and in supporting the roadmap for redress laid out by the CARICOM Reparations Commission.”

“We will stand strong, united in our celebration of the resilience of Caribbean people who have accomplished much since our independence, against the odds, and we commit to continuing in this tradition in tackling contemporary challenges, rooting out all vestiges of our post-colonial past and empowering our people to achieve more.”