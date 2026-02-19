Kylie Jenner puts her friends on hold as romance with Timothee Chalamet becomes 'one and only priority'

Kylie Jenner is said to be only focusing on her romance with Timothee Chalamet for now.

Insiders recently told Radar Online that the reality TV star has been spending more time with her beau with her pals claiming that her famous "glam gang" dynamic has changed.

As per sources, Jenner's inner circle including makeup artist Ariel Tejada, Yris Palmer, Justine Skye, and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou have been seeing less of her as she focuses on her romance.

"Everyone is happy that she's found this romance with Timmy and is in love, but it is very clear he's become her one and only priority – aside from her kids. Her friends feel very put out," the source said.

The source went on to add, ""Girls' nights are few and far between. Any time Timmy is busy, that's when she calls her friends. A lot of women are guilty of this same kind of pattern, so it's not as though her friends are going to cut her off. But there has been some grumbling and some hurt feelings."

However, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance is reportedly going stronger than ever. The young couple's bond was recently highlighted with the Dune actor publicly thanked The Kardashians star during an award acceptance speech, calling her his partner and expressing his gratitude for her support.