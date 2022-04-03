Britney Spears slams parents in scathing call-out: ‘Would scream from rooftops!’

Britney Spears has slammed her parents in a now-deleted social media post that talks of ‘toxicity at home’.

The post has been shared on Instagram and included a now-deleted, lengthy caption that went into detail about the couple’s behaviour at home.

It read, “I always used to hate the way my mom thrived on drama … she would literally scream from the rooftops … no lie!!!”

“All night long arguing with a drunk man who couldn’t even talk … Why ??? I was the one who never got any sleep … It was just one night it was every night of my life !!!”

She also shed some light on what home life used to be like and added, “I mean MY PARENTS never went to therapy they THRIVED AND LIVED WITH DRAMA every day of their [expletive] lives…I was always extremely embarrassed to talk about my personal life and still am to this day.”

Before concluding she added, “I believe you take it to God … it’s none of anybody’s business … That’s why forcing me so long to talk in therapy has never been my style yet at this point … my family has broken me so much I do need a little therapy …”