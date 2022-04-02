Hrithik Roshan ‘channels his inner Vedha,’ latest photos leave fans excited

Indian actor Hrithik Roshan has taken the internet by storm after dropping exclusive new pictures from his upcoming, highly-anticipated film Vikram Vedha.

The Super 30 actor left fans stunned at his dapper look from the forthcoming film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in an important role.

On Saturday evening, the War star turned to his Instagram handle and dropped his dashing look with the caption, “channeling the inner Vedha.”

In the posted series of pictures, the Krrish star sported an all-black look, wearing a black t-shirt along with trendy black denim.

He has tied his long hair in a ponytail and his thick beard added the right spice to his rugged look. Many fans drooled over his dashing looks as the Koi Mil Gaya actor posted the pictures.

Actor Dino Morea commented," and Zayed Khan wrote, “Killing it Brother !!!” in the comments section.

Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of a Tamil hit by the same name, also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

Touted as a neo-noir thriller, Vikram Vedha is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The film is expected to get a release date for September 30, 2022.