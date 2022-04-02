Prince William, Prince Harry ‘have unbreakable bond’ that will ‘bring them together’

File Footage

Experts speak of the ‘unbreakable bond’ Prince William and Prince Harry hold, and how it may end up being the only thing capable of bringing the brothers together.



This claim has been made by PA royal correspondent Alan Jones, during his conversation surrounding the duo’s bond.

Mr Jones made this revelation with True Royalty's The Royal Beat and was quoted saying, “I think William has still got a lot of time for Harry. He's his little brother at the end of the day.”



“Even though they haven't seen eye to eye, I think there is still that brotherly bond, their mother's death has created this unbreakable tie between them.”

“At the end of the day, he will always put his arm around him, whatever he said about the family.”