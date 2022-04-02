David Beckham, Victoria Beckham plan lavish wedding for Brooklyn

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have reportedly planned a lavish wedding for their son Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding .

The 23-year-old will be tying the knot with actor Nicola Peltz on April 9 in lavish ceremony and the preparations for the much-awaited event are going on in full swing.

The massive popularity of groom’s parents has included some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry, as The Mirror reported.

Spice Girls members, actor Eva Longoria, Madonna’s son Rocco Richie and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay are expected to grace the event.

However, Brooklyn’s godfather Sir Elton John won’t be there to see the Victoria’s first born take his wedding vows due to his scheduled tour dates.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Nicola has decided to go for Italian house Valentino to design her gown for the special occasion.

The Sun reported that the groom-to-be wants his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz to his best man while Nicola’s brother Brad will be her ‘man of honour.’

"The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mum and my brother Brad, who’s actually my man of honour," she told CR Fashion Handbook.

"It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of and it’s very exciting."

Moreover, Harper will be ‘bridesmaid’ for both ceremonies “and the boys will be best men as well - but it's a little complicated," an insider dished on Heat Magazine last year.

"Nicola also has a few brothers, with a big age range, so it's a case of trying to make sure that everyone is included, but without going too OTT,” the outlet added.