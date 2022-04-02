Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘hatch desperate masterplan’ to patch Megxit wound

File Footage

Experts shed some light into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s desperation to remain relevant after Prince Harry’s ‘damaging’ Megxit.



This revelation has been made by PR expert and royal commentator, Katie Scofield.

According to Express UK, she spoke of the implications of the “post-Harry and Meghan fallout” and was quoted saying, “I believe that this is a strategy developed by the Cambridges’ digital team, post-Harry and Meghan fallout, to brand the couple as youthful, approachable, and cool.”

“All qualities that are true to William and Kate but often hidden behind ceremony and tradition,” she added.

“I would also not be surprised if this isn't a tone that William and Kate have rallied for in previous years but were denied due to the old regime.”

“Desperate times call for desperate measures and the royal family brand has taken some punches over the last few years.”

“While you could never imagine the Queen or Prince Charles engaging in such a manner, to ensure the Cambridges’ success and longevity, there had/has to be change.”

“I saw this shift in Prince William and Catherine's social media language in June of 2021,” she added.

Remember when they congratulated Harry and Meghan on the birth of Lili but used their first names instead of their titles?”

“Some accused them of 'disrespecting the Sussexes' but I was under the impression that it was a shift in tone to appear more approachable and down to earth. Loving, even.”